Published 30th Apr 2024, 16:04 BST
A post on Police Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon Facebook page said: "This super cute Jack Russell puppy ran up to our police car on Main Street, Markethill.

“Very friendly and well looked after so she may have only just got out.

"Too young to be microchipped.

"She joined us out on patrol for a while before falling asleep on duty.

"If this dog belongs to you please make contact with ABC Council Dog Warden.”

