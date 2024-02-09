All Sections
PSNI appeals for witnesses after man dies at scene of Cushendall crash

A man has died following a road traffic collision in Northern Ireland last night.
By Roderick McMurray
Published 9th Feb 2024, 10:53 GMT
A man sadly passed away at the scene of a road accident in Cushendall last night

The incident occurred in Cushendall, Co Antrim. The man died at the scene. His name or age have not been released.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "At approximately 9.20pm, police received a report of a single vehicle collision in the Kilnadore Road area

“A man sadly passed away at the scene.

“The road was closed for a period of time but has since re-opened.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has any CCTV, dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1827 of 08/02/24.”

