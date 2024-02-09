A man sadly passed away at the scene of a road accident in Cushendall last night

The incident occurred in Cushendall, Co Antrim. The man died at the scene. His name or age have not been released.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "At approximately 9.20pm, police received a report of a single vehicle collision in the Kilnadore Road area

“A man sadly passed away at the scene.

“The road was closed for a period of time but has since re-opened.