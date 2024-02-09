PSNI appeals for witnesses after man dies at scene of Cushendall crash
The incident occurred in Cushendall, Co Antrim. The man died at the scene. His name or age have not been released.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "At approximately 9.20pm, police received a report of a single vehicle collision in the Kilnadore Road area
“A man sadly passed away at the scene.
“The road was closed for a period of time but has since re-opened.
“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has any CCTV, dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1827 of 08/02/24.”