PSNI ask public to help them find missing 13-year-old Alex Breadon who was last seen in Omagh

Police are concerned in relation to the whereabouts of Alex Breadon who is 13 years old.
By Gemma Murray
Published 10th Apr 2024, 12:20 BST
The youngster has been reported missing from the Londonderry area and was last seen in Omagh.

Alex also has connections to Fivemiletown.

If you see this youth or are aware of his whereabouts please contact Police on 101 quoting CW1749 08/04/24

