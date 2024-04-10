PSNI ask public to help them find missing 13-year-old Alex Breadon who was last seen in Omagh
Police are concerned in relation to the whereabouts of Alex Breadon who is 13 years old.
The youngster has been reported missing from the Londonderry area and was last seen in Omagh.
Alex also has connections to Fivemiletown.
If you see this youth or are aware of his whereabouts please contact Police on 101 quoting CW1749 08/04/24
