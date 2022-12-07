PSNI contact Police Ombudsman after becoming aware of criticism by the mother of Matthew McCallan

Matthew McCallan

His body was found in the Tattyreagh Road area of Fintona around noon on Monday, around two miles from a social event he had been attending on Saturday night.

Police are continuing to examine the circumstances around the teenager’s death. Detective Superintendent Gareth Talbot said police have decided to make a notification to the police ombudsman due to family concerns.

Matthew’s mother Frances was critical of the police response after a missing person report was made. DS Talbot also said that two senior officers are to meet with the McCallan family.

“Our thoughts remain with Matthew’s devastated family. The pain they are experiencing is difficult to comprehend. A number of specially trained officers are providing support to them at this tragic time,” he said.

“We are aware of the family’s concerns regarding the initial police response in the search for Matthew and the family have agreed to meet two senior officers to discuss. “Due to the family’s concerns we have decided at an early stage to make a notification to the Office of the Police Ombudsman of Northern Ireland, for their assessment.”

A post-mortem examination was due to take place yesterday. Det Supt Talbot said police are keeping an open mind in the investigation, and made an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

“Matthew was last seen at approximately 1.20am in the Ecclesville Centre, Fintona, and we are keen to establish his movements after this time,” he said. “Police received a report of a missing person shortly after 3.30am on Sunday December 4, when Matthew did not arrive home after attending an event in Fintona on Saturday night.

“Sadly Matthew was discovered in a ditch in the laneway of a property approximately two miles away from the social event at around 11.45am yesterday. “Inquiries have now ruled out speculation which circulated on social media that Matthew was seen getting into a silver car. We have now identified and spoken to the occupants of the car and eliminated them from our inquiries.”

Paying tribute to her son, Frances said: “To all the wonderful people who came out to help look for my beautiful son you were amazing the community spirt was unbelievable I can't thank you all enough.

"He is now an angel in heaven and is going to be miss so much by his mummy daddy and loving family sleep tight my darling x.” His school, St Patrick's College Dungannon, told of their devastation at his death. In a statement, posted on social media they said: “We are so saddened by the tragic and untimely passing of our Year 12 student, Matthew McCallan.

"Matthew was a quiet boy, not overly confident – a young man still growing into his skin. "He had a slow smile, that spread and lit up his face, then the twinkle hit his eyes.”