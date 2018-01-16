PSNI officers injured during aggravated vehicle taking

PSNI are appealing for information after an incident which left five officers injured whilst attempting to stop a stolen vehicle.

Around 8.40pm yesterday, Monday, 15 January, police received a report that a car had been stolen from premises in the Castlewellan Road area of Newcastle.

Police responded to the call and set up a vehicle check point on the Moygannon Road, Warrenpoint.

Police attempted to stop the stolen vehicle at a vehicle checkpoint, however the driver failed to stop and collided with two police vehicles. Five police officers received minor injuries as a result.

Two police vehicles were damaged, one of them extensively

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including aggravated taking and driving away, dangerous driving, and possession of an offensive weapon. He is currently in police custody.

Inspector Nigel Henry said: “This was excellent work from our officers and a prime example of police working to keep the community safe. I would ask anyone who has any information about crime of any sort to contact police on the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”