PSNI say 'luckily no one was hurt' in 'a deliberate arson attack' in the Nursery Close area of Ballymena

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following what they believe was “a deliberate arson attack” on a vehicle outside a property in Ballymena in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday 13th August.

Local officers received a report shortly after midnight that a car had been set alight in the Nursery Close area of the town.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It’s understood the smash of a window could be heard, before the alarm of the vehicle was activated.

"A bottle had then been thrown into the car which ignited.

"Two people who were inside the property at the time, attempted to put the fire out before our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

“Luckily no one was hurt but we believe this was a deliberate arson attack, and that a man was involved who was witnessed running from the scene in the direction of Devenagh Court.

“Our enquiries have begun to establish the circumstances of the incident and we would ask anyone who was in the vicinity of Nursery Close or Devenagh Court and noticed anyone acting suspiciously shortly after midnight, to make contact with police on 101 quoting reference number 7 13/08/24.