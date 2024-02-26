Police say the figures, released by Action Fraud, show how important it is for people to stop and take the time to do their research, check that who they’re dealing with is legitimate and that if they are targeted by a fraudster to report it.

The PSNI advise to and Stop, never pay by bank transfer - the safest way to pay is by credit card and, where at all possible, avoid paying by bank transfer to someone you do not know or have not met in person.Check, do your research. Don't rely on just one website or review. If it's a fake, there's a good chance others will write about their experience and some basic internet research will find it. Look for the logo, check to see if the company is a member of Abta and, if you're booking a flight, check to see it's approved by Atol.Report - If you have lost money in this way, or any type of fraud, report it to police on 101, to your bank immediately, online at www.actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040.Information and advice is also available at http://www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni