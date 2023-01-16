News you can trust since 1737
Public asked to help find missing 18-year-old - last seen January 12 carrying 'a shopping bag full of clothes'

Police are asking for the public’s help to find missing 18-year-old Abeer Aldarraji.

By Gemma Murray
6 hours ago - 1 min read

In an online appeal, police say they are ‘increasingly concerned for the welfare of 18 year old female Abeer Aldarraji who has been reported missing from Dungannon’.

The statement adds that she was last seen at approximately 4pm on Thursday 12th January 2023, wearing a blue t-shirt, a black lightweight jacket and white shoes whilst carrying a shopping bag full of clothes.

They ask anyone who may have information which the PSNI locate Ms Aldarraji please contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 833 of 13/01/23.

