Public asked to help find missing men Steven Pratt and Audrius Toliusis

Both appeals have been made on Police Mid Ulster social media page.

Overnight, police in Magherafelt said they are growing increasingly concerned for Steven Pratt who has been reported missing.

Steven was last seen in the Ballyronan area on Monday 12th June at 1.30am.

He had been at Maghera Cricket Club at the Rainey Endowed Sports Grounds earlier in the night.

He is in his 50's, 5ft 8ins tall and with short grey and black hair. He is also of medium build and was last seen wearing a dark grey Wolverhampton top, denim shorts with dark trainers which have white soles.

Police are now asking Steven or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1978 13/06/23.

Meanwhile, an earlier post, also on Police Mid Ulster, asks for help in locating Audrius Toliusis.

missing Audrius Toliusis

The post says that Audrius was last seen in the Castle Hill area of Dungannon on Friday evening, 9th June.

He is 5ft 7ins tall with short brown hair and is of medium build.

Andrius was last seen wearing black trousers, a black shirt, and a black jacket. He was also carrying a black backpack with a white stripe.

Police would ask Audrius or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact them on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1277 11/06/23.