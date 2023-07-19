News you can trust since 1737
Public asked to help find missing Michella who was last seen on July 18

Police are appealing for assistance in finding the whereabouts of missing Michella McSorely.
By Gemma Murray
Published 19th Jul 2023, 08:41 BST

Police Derry City & Strabane posted an appeal asking for the public to help them find Michella, who was last seen at approximately 6am on Tuesday July 18 in the Clady area.

Michella is described as approximately 5ft 8ins tall and slim with long dark hair.

If you have any information on Michella's whereabouts please contact Police on 101 quoting ref 152 of 19/07/23

