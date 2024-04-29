Public asked to help PSNI locate missing mother and two children and a missing 'high risk' young woman

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They were last seen at around 11pm on Saturday 27th April 2024 in the North Belfast area.

Leah is described as being 5ft4 inches in height, of slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black coat with black and silver patches, leggings with socks pulled up and white trainers.

Meanwhile Jayden was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit with trainers and Keelan is described as wearing a navy coat and grey bottoms.

A post on Police East Belfast social media page asks the public: ‘If you have seen Leah, Jayden or Keelan, or have any information on their whereabouts please contact police on 101 quoting reference 690 28/04/2024. Thank you’.

Meanwhile another appeal on Police Mid & East Antrim asks the public to help them find ‘high risk missing person’ Leah Sloan/Leah McCrea.

Leah, according to the appeal, was last seen in the Larne area on Thursday the 25th of April at 1.30am.

Missing Jayden

Leah is described as approximately 5ft 3 inches tall, medium build with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Leah was last known to be wearing jeans and a black and khaki half zip fleece.

‘If anyone in the Elizabeth Avenue area of Larne has Dashcam footage if this could be checked for 0130 hours on 25/04/24.’ adds the appeal.