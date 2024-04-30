Public thanked after missing mother Leah Lindsay and her two children found 'safe and well'
Police have thanked the public for their assistance after missing 27-year-old Leah Lindsay and her two children were found ‘safe and well’.
A post on Police North Belfast last night said: “Missing person Leah Lindsay and her two children have been located safe and well.
"Many thanks for all your help.”
An earlier post said the family – including children 7-year-old Jayden Lindsay and 3-year-old Keelan Lindsay – were last seen at around 11pm on Saturday 27th April 2024 in the North Belfast area.
