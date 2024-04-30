Public thanked after missing mother Leah Lindsay and her two children found 'safe and well'

Police have thanked the public for their assistance after missing 27-year-old Leah Lindsay and her two children were found ‘safe and well’.
By Gemma Murray
Published 29th Apr 2024, 07:31 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2024, 10:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A post on Police North Belfast last night said: “Missing person Leah Lindsay and her two children have been located safe and well.

"Many thanks for all your help.”

An earlier post said the family – including children 7-year-old Jayden Lindsay and 3-year-old Keelan Lindsay – were last seen at around 11pm on Saturday 27th April 2024 in the North Belfast area.

Related topics:Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.