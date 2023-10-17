Rain on the way as Storm Babet looms bringing a Yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland
The second named storm of the season will last from tomorrow to Saturday across the UK, the Met Office said, and is expected to cause flooding, power cuts and travel disruption.
Yellow severe weather warnings have been issued across the four days for eastern Northern Ireland, much of Scotland, the northeast of England, Yorkshire, the East Midlands and East Anglia.
Irish forecaster Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for counties Antrim, Armagh and Down, which is valid from 6am tomorrow until noon on Thursday.
As much as 150 to 200mm of rain is expected to fall on central and eastern areas of Scotland and there is a possibility of 70mph gale-force winds affecting northern parts of the UK, forecasters warned. For reference, Scotland typically receives 168mm of rainfall in October, but the country will receive more than this amount in the span of a few days.
The heavy rain may also cause “fast-flowing and deep floodwater” that could pose a “danger to life,” and there is also a chance of essential services like gas, water and mobile phone signals could be disrupted.
Parts of England can expect more than 100mm of rainfall during the week with some isolated areas facing up to 150mm.
Stephen Dixon, a Met Office spokesman, said: “A disruptive period of weather is on the way. There's some high totals (of rain) which have the potential to disrupt travel plans ... possibility of power cuts as well as the obvious risk of flooding.”
He added that further weather warnings are likely to be announced by the Met Office in the coming days.
Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange rain warning for counties Cork and Waterford and a Status Yellow rain warning for counties Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Kilkenny and Wexford for 24 hours from 6am today.
The Met Office warned that the first wave of rain will affect Northern Ireland, Wales and south-west England in particular. “Storm Babet will bring a prolonged period of heavy rain to parts of Northern Ireland from early Wednesday into Thursday,” it said.
“There is a small risk of extensive flooding to homes and businesses, and where flooding does occur, road closures and disruption to public transport services are “likely”.