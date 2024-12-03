Cat McCusker, President, Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry

​In recent weeks, I had the privilege of hosting NI Chamber’s Annual President’s Banquet.

With more than 1,000 people gathered at the premier black-tie event in ICC Belfast, it was the largest event of its kind in Northern Ireland, supported and attended by leaders across business, politics and the third sector.

Best-selling author and comedy actor David Walliams was the star guest while television anchor Alex Jones hosted the evening, during which guests were inspired to reflect on their most ambitious, positive and inspiring vision for Northern Ireland and take action to create it by design.

As expected, this year’s event was about positivity for the future, designed to be a demonstration of our collective determination to create a globally competitive and sustainable economy, where everyone in Northern Ireland can thrive.

On the night, we were pleased to be joined by representatives from our political parties, including the deputy First Minister and the Economy Minister, who addressed the audience and shared their own visions for the future.

The attendance of Executive Ministers was significant.

It is important to recognise that for the first time in over a decade, we will have a Programme for Government, a budget and a legislative programme.

Now, we need to build on that. We have come far but we have a considerable distance to go.

I have heard from many of our members that the Chancellor’s Autumn Budget has thrown obstacles into the path of businesses and that the acceleration of the tax burden adds to the already high cost of doing business, leaving some employers with tough choices if they are to remain competitive and grow.

We know that confidence is not where it should be and there is an urgent need to pick up the pace on many issues to unlock growth including addressing the challenges of wastewater, infrastructure, planning, skills deficits, affordable childcare and digital connectivity.

As we step forward into 2025, at NI Chamber we are ready to tackle the challenges together with a renewed partnership between policymakers, business and the third sector. Through collaboration, co-design and co-delivery we have so much potential to deliver for our economy and most importantly, for our people.

The theme for this year’s banquet was ‘beyond imagination.’ We used the occasion to challenge everyone in the room to reflect on how we can each use our imaginations constructively, to identify opportunities that others may overlook and challenge the status quo.

Because if we can raise our collective ambition, there is an abundance of opportunity within our grasp. For example, Northern Ireland could seize the chance to position itself as a global leader in using AI to transform the public sector.

And if we established a workforce development agency now, we could ensure that the region has a pipeline of globally leading skills needed to thrive in a digital economy.

If together, we can act now to get back on track with our climate change targets, that would unlock the door to a wall of green capital investment. And if we can deliver solutions to help our young, working parents to get on with their careers, unhindered by the burden of unaffordable childcare, what could that do for productivity, innovation and economic growth?