Raymond Farrell: Let decency prevail in Enniskillen

Following the announcement by St Michaels Diocesan Trust to reject the siting of a permanent memorial to the 12 innocent victims of the Enniskillen Remembrance Day bombing in 1987, there is a renewed wave of disappointment within the town and further afield to this decision.

An erection of a permanent memorial to the killing of innocent people is widely accepted as a lawful,proper and respectful way to not only honour the dead, but as a means for those left behind to have a focal point that acknowledges the sad and untimely death of those that were greatly loved.

Letters to Editor

Permanent memorials to innocent people, killed by terror groups throughout the world are visible for all to see and our minds take us back to the World Trade Centre, Paris, Madrid, Belgium and Oslo to name but a few such sites of awful terror.

Indeed closer to home, the town of Omagh saw a permanent memorial erected in the town centre without any problems and indeed the border town of Belturbet has a town centre memorial to the innocent victims of terror.

Why is Enniskillen treated different?

Why are the Diocesan Trust not prepared to engage with others to sort this matter out once and for all?

I appeal to the trust to heed the call from right across the community here and indeed further afield to get this matter resolved as soon as possible.

The living owe it to those who no longer can speak, to tell their story of them.

I appeal for comment sense and decency to prevail.

Raymond Farrell, Councillor, Fermanagh