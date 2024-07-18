Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Traffic information has been issued by the PSNI for the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Ballycastle Harbour on Friday 19th and Saturday 20th July 2024.

Touring the globe, the Causeway Coast will host the fourth stop of the 2024 Series, that has already visited the US, Greece and Italy.

The event which is free to the public, takes place in Ballycastle Harbour next Friday July 19th and Saturday July 20th, kicking off at 4pm on both days.

Saturday’s action will be broadcast live by TG4 and Red Bull TV.

In a statement the PSNI advise that road users are being advised to expect traffic disruption in Ballycastle this Friday 19th and Saturday 20th July, due to the Red Bull Cliff Diving event taking place.

“The event is due to begin at 4pm in Ballycastle Harbour and end at 7pm on both days, and spectators can view the diving from an accessible viewing area set up by the organisers which can be accessed on foot,” says the statement.

“With thousands of spectators expected, it’s going to be very busy in the area, with local diversions in place including, additional parking facilities within walking distance to the event, which traffic marshals will encourage you to use.

"There will be police cones placed in areas where parking is prohibited, so please be mindful of where you park in the town and please do not block any roads or pavements used by pedestrians.

"A recovery operation will be in place for those who choose to ignore the restrictions, as any unnecessary congestion caused by parked vehicles may disrupt traffic further, particularly emergency services who need access at all times.

"Officers will be on the ground to assist road users, but if you are not planning to attend the event, please avoid the area. For those who plan to attend, please leave extra time for your journey,” it adds.

The stop at Ballycastle is being viewed as a pivotal point for those hot on leaders’ heels.

Hoping to cause an upset in Ballycastle is British diver Aidan Heslop who was in town last week to preview the event and get a sneak peek of the location.

Heslop, the youngest ever diver to compete in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, and the youngest ever to win an event, is in a confident mood ahead of next weekend.

Red Bull athlete and 2024 World Aquatic Champion Aidan Heslop said: “I’m really excited for the event in Northern Ireland next week.

Compared to Italy, conditions will be a bit different but that’s one of the things we have to deal with in Cliff Diving. The colder climate is not so bad when you have some of the views that are here in Northern Ireland.”

Weather will play a key role in proceedings on the Causeway Coast stop.

With high winds and brisk temperatures always a possibility, Heslop will hope to have a slight advantage over other divers on the roster.

12 male and 12 female divers will take to the 27metre purpose-built platform in the Harbour.

Reaching speeds of 85kmph before they hit the water, each diver’s skill, timing and form will be assessed by the five judges sitting in the water.

As this is a FREE event - No ticket is required – those attending may watch the spectacle along the beachfront in Ballycastle.

Large screens will be positioned in several locations to ensure good visibility at all times.

The public viewing areas will all be standing only. This is a free family event and children can attend accompanied by an adult.

The event will start at 4.00pm on Friday and Saturday and finish approximately 7.00pm.

ACCESS / PARKING / ROAD RESTRICTIONS

There will be designated paid car parking facilities available in the surrounds of Ballycastle for the duration of the event.

· Carparks will open at 12 noon on Friday 19th and Saturday 20th July.

· Park and Ride facilities will be in operation for those carparks not within easy walking distance of Ballycastle Harbour. They will operate every 20/30 minutes, subject to the flow of traffic

· Please follow signage and marshal direction from

o Whitepark Road (if coming from Coleraine/Giants Causeway) or

o Glenshesk Road (if coming from Cushendall/Glens Coastal route direction).

· Carparks will carry a fee of £5-10, depending on the carpark.

We will have a viewing area for those with access issues for both days of the event. Space will be limited and must be requested in advance, please contact the team at: [email protected].

An event phone number will be released on this page on Thursday, 18th July that persons with access issues may contact.

There is designated parking for blue badge holders in Ballycastle Harbour. Space will be limited and must be requested in advance. Please email [email protected]. An event phone number will be released on this page on Thursday, 18th July which persons with access issues may contact with any questions.

As with an event of this scale, there will be traffic restrictions, road closures and delays throughout the weekend. The organisers are working with local authorities to minimise disruption for residents and ensure that spectators may enjoy this spectacular event from the viewpoint on Ballycastle Beach with parking in designated carparks only.

North Street, Bayview Road, Strandview Road (lower section) and Carrickmore Road will be closed on Friday, 19th and Saturday 20th July from 07:00-21:00. Local access to residents will be allowed during these times. However, if deemed necessary by the event organisers and local authorities, these roads might be closed completely.

There will be parking restrictions in place on Friday 19th & Saturday 20th July from 07:00-20:30 on North Street, Strandview Road, Rathlin Road, Atlantic Avenue, Quay Road, Mary Street, the Market Street & Moyle Road junction and the Ramoan Road & Whitepark Road junction. Parking will not be permitted in the Marina Car Park and Harbour Car Park (opposite Visitor Information Centre) from 14:00 on Thursday, 18th July until 00:00 on Sunday morning, 21st July.

A number of food units from the Ballycastle Harbour market will be in operation from midday each day.