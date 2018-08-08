Republican bonfire builders condemned for ‘sickening’ sign mocking IRA victim

Organisers of a republican bonfire displaying a message making fun of the murder of the father of victims’ campaigner Willie Frazer have been condemned for their “sickening” actions.

A sign making reference to the murder of Bertie Frazer, who was killed by the IRA in 1975, was erected on the anti-internment bonfire at Parkhead, Newry.

Those responsible for putting up the sign have been condemned by local SDLP and UUP representatives.

Ulster Unionist Councillor David Taylor accused the organisers of the bonfire of “hate crimes” and condemned them for their “sickening actions”.

Stressing that the matter has been reported to the PSNI, Cllr Taylor said: “Items placed on the bonfire reference victims’ campaigner William Frazer and his late father Bertie Frazer, who was murdered by the IRA. Other items direct highly offensive remarks towards HM The Queen and the RUC.

“The Frazer family have suffered greatly at the evil hands of republicanism terrorism and it is completely unacceptable that they should have to tolerate this despicable behaviour.

“These actions highlight that a sinister and threatening mindset continues to prevail within republicanism and the bonfire organisers should be roundly condemned across the political spectrum.”

Also condemning the actions of the bonfire builders, SDLP MLA Justin McNulty commented: “Those responsible should be ashamed of themselves.

“In 2018 there can be no tolerance for such hate in our society.

“The SDLP’s message is clear, these actions do not reflect the true meaning of what it means to be an Irish republican, and I hope they are widely condemned.”