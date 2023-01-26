Resident rushed to hospital after fire fighters battle house fire
A resident was rushed to hospital after a house fire in Belfast.
In a statement, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to a fire at La Salle Park, Belfast.
A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Spokesperson said: “NIFRS was called to reports of a fire at La Salle Park, Belfast at 18.05hrs on Wednesday 25th January.
"Three appliances from Springfield and Cadogan stations attended the incident.
"Firefighters using breathing apparatus and other specialist equipment quickly brought the incident under control and rescued 1 person from within the building.”
They added that the “occupant was taken to hospital by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the cause of the fire is under investigation.”