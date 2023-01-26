In a statement, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to a fire at La Salle Park, Belfast.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Spokesperson said: “NIFRS was called to reports of a fire at La Salle Park, Belfast at 18.05hrs on Wednesday 25th January.

"Three appliances from Springfield and Cadogan stations attended the incident.

"Firefighters using breathing apparatus and other specialist equipment quickly brought the incident under control and rescued 1 person from within the building.”