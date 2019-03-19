RHI: Despite revolt by peers, bill meaning massive subsidy cuts clears Lords

Peers have revolted over massive and permanent cuts to RHI subsidies, before backing down after limited concessions from the government.

The outcome of Tuesday’s proceedings in the House of Lords means that the cuts are now almost certain to become law, with legal proceedings by boiler owners to immediately begin once that happens.

The Lords proved more effective at scrutinising the RHI legislation than the Commons, which had unanimously voted the bill through without any substantive changes from Secretary of State Karen Bradley.

Where Ms Bradley defended how she had handled the process – and her decision to tag the RHI legislation on to a bill about rates in Northern Ireland – the NIO’s minister in the Lords, Lord Duncan, struck a very different tone, admitting that it had been wrong to do so and describing the wider scrutiny of governance in Northern Ireland as “inadequate”.

Lord Empey brought two amendments which would have ensured proper scrutiny of the proposals before they became law by delaying any changes until after a Commons committee had examined them.

The former Stormont energy minister said: “The scheme is so complex that I do not believe parliament ... has had any chance to assess it. That’s fact.”

The former UUP minister said that DUP chairman Lord Morrow had said at a briefing with officials that there was a “moral issue” about payments which Stormont had promised to individuals. He said there was a need for justice for both claimants and taxpayers.

Lord Empey put it to the minister that not just the cost of the boilers should be taken into account, but also the borrowings that they undertook for further activities on the strength of the government guarantee. That, he said, was the “key issue”.

Lord Duncan agreed to that, saying that “financial hardship must be understood in all its manifest forms ... so the answer is yes”.

He gave his “word of honour” that he would ensure the commitments he had given were met.

But DUP peer Lord Hay said he wondered “is this all about having a go at the DUP, or maybe there’s a local government election” soon. Speaking in favour of the proposal, he said that a more generous scheme would be “illegal” under EU state aid law, so “it’s either this scheme or no scheme”.

Lord Trimble said it was “heartening to see the revolt” by peers against the attempt to ram the bill through.

Lord Duncan said that in a late concession, Stormont’s Department for the Economy would set up a unit under an independent chairman to examine every RHI claimant who believes they have experienced hardship “to understand their situation”.

In response to that, Lord Empey did not put them to a vote and the original bill was passed unanimously.