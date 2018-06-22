RHI investigation award for News Letter political editor

News Letter political editor Sam McBride has won an award for his coverage of the cash-for-ash scandal.

At a ceremony in the Churchill War Rooms in Whitehall, Johnston Press – which publishes more than 200 weekly and daily newspapers across the UK, including the News Letter, the Scotsman and the i – awarded Mr McBride (pictured with Johnston Press chief executive David King) story/investigation of the year for his reporting of the RHI scandal over a year and a half.

News Letter editor Alistair Bushe said: “Sam richly deserves this award. His investigative reporting on the RHI scandal put the News Letter at the top of the news agenda in Northern Ireland. He has rightly been praised by his peers both in Johnston Press and across other media organisations.”

The Northern Ireland retention team won the sales team of the year and Gareth Mellon won field salesperson of the year.