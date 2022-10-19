Road closure: Serious one-vehicle collision close A1/M1 Dublin Road near Newry
Motorists are advised of a serious one-vehicle road traffic collision on the Dublin Road, Cloghoge near Newry.
The Dublin Road has been closed from the Forkhill Road roundabout and diversions are in place at the Old Dublin Road.
Please seek an alternative route for your journey.
A @TrafficwatchNI Tweet said: “#Newry - The A1 South Bound now likely to remain closed for some time due to a serious RTC. All traffic being taken off at the jct - B113 Forkhill Road / Old Dublin Rd (Old Customs Post)”
Most Popular
A later Tweet reveals that traffic is now being redirected from the Republic of Ireland – “#Newry N1 Traffic heading North Bound from the Republic of Ireland is now being diverted at Junction 20 Jonesborough”.