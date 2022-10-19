The Dublin Road has been closed from the Forkhill Road roundabout and diversions are in place at the Old Dublin Road.

Please seek an alternative route for your journey.

A @TrafficwatchNI Tweet said: “#Newry - The A1 South Bound now likely to remain closed for some time due to a serious RTC. All traffic being taken off at the jct - B113 Forkhill Road / Old Dublin Rd (Old Customs Post)”

A later Tweet reveals that traffic is now being redirected from the Republic of Ireland – “#Newry N1 Traffic heading North Bound from the Republic of Ireland is now being diverted at Junction 20 Jonesborough”.