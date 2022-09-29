Road reopened after serious two vehicle collision
The Curr Road in Beragh Co Tyrone has now re-opened following an earlier road traffic collision.
By Gemma Murray
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 7:34 am
Last evening motorists were advised of a serious two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Curr Rd, Beragh.
At the time local diversions were put in place at the Moylagh Road.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey.
