Robert Montgomery's prompt and fearless actions saved British rule in India

Robert Montgomery was a son of one of the most significant Ulster-Scots families in Ulster, and the grandfather of WWII’s General Bernard Montgomery

​​In his account of the Indian Mutiny published in 2002, the military historian Saul David viewed Robert Montgomery in the following terms:

‘An Ulster Protestant imbued with a godly sense of self-discipline and duty, Montgomery was at the same time a man of impulse, devoid of caution and circumspection’. And in a footnote, he observes that he was ‘the complete opposite of his celebrated grandson’ [WWII leader Bernard Montgomery].

In their own estimation the Montgomerys were ‘an average Victorian family’. ‘Average’ the family most certainly was not because they were a branch of one of the two most significant Ulster-Scots families in Ulster (the other family being the Hamiltons) and they were also conspicuously successful and high-achievers.

Robert Montgomery was born on December 2 1809 in Londonderry and was the son of Samuel Law Montgomery of New Park, Moville, Co Donegal.

He was educated at Foyle College, Londonderry, and at Wraxall Hall School in Wiltshire, and at Addiscombe Military Seminary, the purpose of which was to educate the military officers of the East India Company.

Although trained as a military cadet, he never joined the company’s army but instead was appointed to the Bengal civil service in 1827.

Holding a variety of junior positions in the North-Western Provinces, his first notable position was as a commissioner in Cawnpore.

In 1849, Montgomery was made a commissioner in Lahore. The following year he joined the Board of Administration, the body responsible for governing the Punjab. His two colleagues on the board, Henry and John Lawrence, were fellow alumni of Foyle College.

In 1853 when John Lawrence became chief commissioner, Montgomery became his deputy and judicial commissioner.

Over the next four years, Montgomery was not only the chief judge of appeal in the Punjab, but head of the police force, superintendent of roads, controller of local and municipal funds and responsible for education.

As David suggests, Robert was imbued with ‘a godly sense of self-discipline and duty’. His father was the rector of Lower Moville and his elder brothers were also clergymen.

Robert feared that his career prospects were massively disadvantaged because he had not attended Haileybury, the training college founded in 1806 for administrators of the East India Company, but towards the end of his life he wrote to his eldest surviving son Henry, who would become the first Anglican bishop of Tasmania: ‘How merciful God has been to me, I landed in India not knowing anyone, for I was not at Haileybury. I had neither talent nor interest.’

He also advised Henry: ‘Strive to perfect yourself in everything, and with God’s blessing, you will be successful in life.’

He enjoined his second son James: ‘And be kind to the natives. So far as you can, protect them from abuse. You will see them horribly treated by some Europeans. They are alive to kindness and you will find them faithful and respond to anything you can do for them.’

However, it is inappropriate to characterise Montgomery as ‘a man of impulse, devoid of caution and circumspection’.

At the outbreak of the Indian Mutiny, Montgomery acted promptly and fearlessly.

He received information that the four native regiments at Lahore were on the verge of mutiny.

After consulting his senior officials, he went to see Brigadier Stuart Corbett, the commander of the Lahore garrison, to ask him to disarm the sepoy regiments. Not a typical time-serving Indian officer, Corbett was alert to the danger as the sepoys outnumbered the European troops by more than three to one.

Initially Montgomery and Corbett considered confiscating the sepoys’ ammunition but decided to ‘go the whole hog’ and disarm the Indian troops altogether on May 13.

This proved to be the correct decision because the following day it was discovered that the disarmed regiments were planning to march that night and seize the magazine at Ferozepore, 45 miles to the south.

If Lahore had fallen to the rebels, so too would have the rest of the Punjab. And if the Punjab had been lost, British India might not have survived. As it was, its future was precarious for many months to come.

Montgomery’s swift and decisive action probably ensured the survival of British presence. It certainly earned him a knighthood, a vote of thanks in both Houses of Parliament and advanced his career.

In June 1858 he was appointed chief commissioner of Oudh.

The following year he was appointed lieutenant-governor of the Punjab, a post he held until 1865, when he resigned and returned to England.

On February 20 1866 he was made a Knight Grand Commander of the Order of the Star of India and in 1868 was appointed a member of the council of the secretary of state for India, a position he retained until his death.

Pace David, Montgomery was imperturbable. Colleagues admired his work ethic, cool decision-making, kindness and modesty (not the most obvious trait of his famous grandson).

His kindness was recognised by the nickname 'Pickwick'. (Mr Pickwick, Charles Dickens’ famous and much-loved creation, was filled with goodness and Christian charity towards his fellow man – and woman.)

He died on December 28 1887 in London of bronchitis, aged 79, and was interred in the family vault in St Columb’s Cathedral in Londonderry on January 3 1888. There is a memorial to him in St Paul’s Cathedral in London and he is commemorated by a blue plaque in London Street in Londonderry.

