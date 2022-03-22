Many feared that Barry’s Amusements in Portrush was gone forever when it closed at the start of lockdown and was sold as a development opportunity.

But the fun is set to continue after the Curry family, who are based in the Eglinton area of Londonderry and run Curry’s Fun Park in Galway, stepped it to take on the seaside venue on a long-term lease.

Owen Curry said: “We are delighted to have secured such a prominent trading location that is very important to Portrush and the wider North Coast area

“As a family that is synonymous with the leisure industry, we can appreciate what the Trufelli family brought to Portrush over the decades.

“We look forward to building on that great foundation - Portrush is an iconic destination in Northern Ireland for locals and visitors alike.

“We are very excited by the prospect of operating this legendary amusement park and we look forward to getting started.

“It is important to note the incredible contribution that the Trufelli family has made not only to the town of Portrush, but to many peoples holidays and memories over almost 100 years.”

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter was delighted to learn Barry’s was soon to reopen: “For a time it looked like all hope was lost and Barry’s was gone forever, but with the Curry family taking it over on a long-term lease it will now be around for new generations to enjoy.

“The closure of this historic amusement park was a serious blow to Portrush and the entire North Coast.

“Every year people from across the north and further afield flocked to Portrush to visit Barry’s and sample the rest of the tourism offering in the area. Without it there was an emptiness in the heart of our community and the whole area suffered.

“The reopening of Barry’s will be a significant boost to Portrush and our local tourism, it will bring more visitors and investment into the area, with local businesses from our restaurants and bars to our hotels and B&Bs set to benefit.

“If we are ever to realise the North Coast’s vast tourism potential then we need Barry’s at the heart of that and I look forward to visiting when the doors reopen this Easter.”