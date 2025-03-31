​Rooney Fish in Kilkeel marks 50th anniversary of global success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Rooney Fish in Kilkeel, Co Down, an outstanding export success, is celebrating its 50 anniversary as the leading Northern Irish exporter of fish and shellfish.

The globally focused business currently exports nephrops, brown crab, crab claws, lobsters, whelks, scampi meat and many different products to Europe and other markets including Asia, Korea, Japan, Vietnam and Hong Kong.

The family business is also an multi-award-winning grower of oysters on its own vast farm at Mill Bay in Carlingford Lough and is selling them to customers in France, a nation renowned for loving oysters.

Awards include UK Great Taste and Blas na hEireann.

Managing director Andrew Rooney, commenting on the development of award-winning oysters, says: “We’ve been exporting fish and shellfish for many years all over the world and have built up a strong customer base, particularly in foodservice, for all our shellfish products.

“Our experience of this market and contacts there encouraged us to explore opportunities to supply fresh oysters. We took a decision to further diversify our business about eight years ago by starting our own oyster farm at Mill Bay on Carlingford, one the cleanest stretches of water in Europe.

“The pristine waters of the sheltered bay are ideal for growing oysters. We set up the oyster farm, which covers almost 19 hectares, in 2013, and invested in the necessary depuration and grading equipment.

“The new oysters, grown from seed in our own farm, have attracted tremendous interest among our existing customer base and others we’ve already spoken to about the product.

Andrew Rooney is managing director of the family-owned and managed Rooney Fish in Kilkeel and Mill Bay multiaward-winning oysters

“We carried out extensive market research including participation in major trade shows all over the world before deciding of what is another important diversification for the Rooney Fish business.

“We were immensely encouraged by very positive feedback from people who know our business, our success in the global marketplace and our reputation as a quality focused company with a strong track record of providing value for money.

“As a result of our focus on global markets, we now export around 98 per cent of our output - langoustines, brown crab, crab claws and whelks - throughout Asia. Some of our products even turn up in sushi bars in Tokyo. Our lobsters and scallops also go to European restaurants and supermarkets,” he adds.

It’s an enterprising and innovative business launched by Andrew’s late father John Rooney in 1975.

“We’ve had to adapt, innovate and invest time and resources in international markets because of the challenges the local fishing industry has faced particularly from EU quotas and regulations,” he says. “Innovation for markets beyond the UK and Ireland is the only way to grow the business. It’s the very lifeblood of our company. It’s in our DNA. This involves spending time at shows and visiting both existing and potential customers on a regular basis.

We can never forget that we are operating in a fiercely competitive business sector. You can never rest on your laurels in the fishing industry,” he adds.

“The oyster farm represents a major step for us from processing seafood that we buy into growing our own supply for sale abroad. The sheltered Mill Bay really is perfect for oysters, which we grow using the traditional method of bags attached to trestles on the lough’s lower shoreline.

“While it’s been a steep learning curve, feedback from customers everywhere has been excellent. This is because they know they can depend on us to deliver a high quality product,” he says.

Established in 1975, Rooney Fish employs around 40 people and now exports the broadest range of fish and seafood internationally. The company is a Food NI member company and a keen supporter of its marketing.

The company’s main plant is located at quayside in Kilkeel, a location which ensures access to the freshest seafood. The company also has its own trawlers. It’s modern and fully EC approved and equipped with the most up-to-date technology including blast freezing, nitrogen freezing cooking facilities and extensive storage space.

Rooney Fish is a customer-focused business that’s never been afraid to invest in innovation for export, the latest being oysters, in the most modern processing facilities and the skills of its people. It’s a locally owned business with a superb track record of success abroad and in the development of innovative products and techniques.

