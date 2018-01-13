Rory McIlroy: there has been big overreaction to news of my irregular heartbeat

Rory McIlroy feels there has been an overreaction to news he has an irregular heartbeat.

The 28-year-old, from Holywood, endured an injury-plagued 2017 season and said in September he would subject himself to "basically a full health MOT type of thing".

And McIlroy revealed that tests showed he has an irregular heartbeat, but insists it is not a cause for major concern.

He posted on Instagram: "Yesterday I did an interview with the Daily Telegraph where I spoke about a range of topics regarding the last 3 months of my life.

"I touched upon a recent finding from a routine health and wellness check.

"Like anything, the deeper you dig the more likely you are to find something. It revealed I had a slight heartbeat irregularity called a flat or inverted T wave.

"It's really not that big of a deal and nothing to worry about, apart from getting an annual check up, like you should do anyway.

"I feel there's been a big reaction to it in the media which there really shouldn't be.

"I'm fit and healthy and can't wait to get my 2018 season started in Abu Dhabi next week."

McIlroy, who failed to win a tournament last season for just the second time in his professional career, ended his year early due to a rib problem, but that is no longer an issue.

"The rib's fine, no problems whatsoever," he said in his interview with the Telegraph. "I had an MRI scan on my thoracic spine and all was OK.

"But I've got a bit of an irregularity with my heart that I have to keep on top of.

"I have a flat T-wave and I'll have to get an echo (cardiogram) on my heart every six months and an MRI scan every year.

"I suffered a really bad viral infection in China 18 months ago and they told me that's the reason that I have this thickening of my left ventricle and there's a bit of scar tissue.

"For now, I just need to stay on top of it and have to stay fit. Hey, I was planning on doing that anyway."