RSPB: Giving the gift of nature this Christmas
There is not a doubt that Christmas can be a wonderful time of year, but can often also create a large amount of unnecessary waste. By simply making a few small changes this year, you can help make a big impact.
Christmas is a time for giving, and picking the right wrapping paper is an easy win when it comes to having a more sustainable Christmas. Rolls of paper that contain foil or glitter can’t be recycled and end up in landfill, so this year, I’ll be picking up sustainably sourced, recyclable paper from the RSPB store. Another option is to wrap gifts with colourful festive fabrics and string, which can be reused year after year.
If you’re getting organised and looking for ‘greener’ gift ideas this year, home-grown plants or flowers are a lovely alternative. Sharing experiences with friends and family can bring joy, create memories and is often more appreciated than a physical gift. Getting out into nature is a great way to reconnect and here in Northern Ireland, the RSPB have wonderful nature reserves for you to explore. Family memberships can cost as little as £6 per month and it’s a great way to help your loved ones connect with nature throughout the year.
With the plummeting temperatures as winter beckons, you can also help your friends and family bring birds into the garden, as they’re battling the cold conditions this winter. Birds need more energy to stay warm, but in winter many of their usual sources are running low. Why not consider gifting some fruit-bearing shrubs, which are both beautiful and a perfect natural winter feast for wildlife. Birds also need fresh water for drinking and bathing all year round, so perhaps a bird bath is a perfect present for that birder in your life, or a nest box which can be used to provide shelter for birds to hide away from the bitter winds.
In the run up to Christmas, I love to get out and experience the festive joy at different events across Northern Ireland. I am particularly looking forward to celebrating the Winter Solstice with RSPB NI at Belfast’s Window on Wildlife reserve. Winter solstice has a long history with many fascinating traditions that can be traced back to the Celts or have even been lost to the mists of time. With live music and tasty refreshments, I’m excited to explore this important time of year and learn more about its history and traditions. If you’re interested in attending this or any of RSPB NI’s other events, check out what’s on at https://bit.ly/RSPBNI_Events
