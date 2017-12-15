Santa Hat Day raises vital funds for Air Ambulance NI

Lisburn’s 98FM joined partner community radio stations FM105 Downpatrick and Bangor 107.9FM as they hosted a special Santa Hat Day across the South Eastern Regional College campuses in Lisburn, Bangor and Downpatrick to raise funds for the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.

The recently-launched Helicopter Emergency Medical Service can reach any part of Northern Ireland in 25 minutes or less, delivering world class medical care and significantly reducing travel time to bring casualties to hospital.

The stations encouraged people to wear their Santa hats and donate money, resulting in £115.91 being raised for the charity.

There were prizes up for grabs on the day which included a £250 holiday voucher courtesy of Bangor Travel, a £100 spa voucher courtesy of Omeya Spa, Bangor and a voucher for two for any Little Wing restaurant.

Community Radio Station Co-Ordinator Colm McAlinden said: “This was a fantastic opportunity to help our communities out across the region in the lead up to Christmas when some of us may unfortunately require these services.

“This event demonstrates how generous and thoughtful people are, whether it is our listeners, the students and staff or the public. It is commendable, especially at this time of year.”

Lisburn’s 98FM, FM105 Downpatrick Community and Bangor 107.9, along with Air Ambulance NI, have thanked everyone who contributed.

The three community radio stations provide local voices from both volunteers and experienced presenters to a collective local audience of up to 60,000 listeners.