Scenes of huge queues for Covid-19 vaccines in Belfast

Massive queues for Covid booster shots at the RVH in Belfast; queue time roughly two hours!

One individual who was present to get a booster said that they were told it would be a two-hour wait in the line to receive their shot.

This individual was responding to an open call for the public to turn up, rather than going in by appointment.

Added to those foot queues was a long line of traffic waiting to get into the hospital; the entire car park was full, so waiting cars could only enter after one had left.

The Department of Health and Belfast health trust have both been contacted for comment.

The Belfast trust had written on Twitter that the Royal was “extremely busy, so we have extended our opening hours from 8am–8.30pm from today (December 13)”.

It comes after the health minister Robin Swann said on Sunday that “with immediate effect, health trust vaccination hubs will be open for walk-in boosters for anyone aged 30 and over who is at least three months from their second vaccine dose”.

He added: “Trust hubs are extending their opening hours and days of operation with immediate effect and hundreds of additional vaccinators are in the process of being recruited. The deferral of some planned routine health service activity is also under consideration to free up further capacity.”

