Searches are continuing to find missing Jordan Gallagher who was last seen on Saturday evening

The young man, understood to be in his 20s, and from Ballycolman, was last seen on Saturday evening.

A cross-border search was launched along the banks of the Mourne and Foyle on Sunday after reports that a man may have entered the river.

The area around Lifford Bridge was closed for a period on Saturday as part of the emergency operation.

And more than 50 people have been patrolling the banks of the two rivers in a co-ordinated search.

A number of searches have been carried out by Co Tyrone’s Strabane Sigersons GAA.

In a post they said: “We are appealing to any club members available to assist in the search for our friend and former club player Jordan Gallagher.

"Please see the information below from the family ahead of tomorrows search.

Jordan Gallagher

"Our meeting point for Monday morning will be Christy’s car park at 10 am.

"Please everyone wear warm clothing and suitable footwear, also hi-vis vest/clothing if possible.

"Also, keep in mind that as much as we want Jordan home, please be mindful of your own safety on the river banks. Let the sun that rises tomorrow be the one to guide you home."

A later post advises – **SEARCH TO CONTINUE**

"Post below from the family

"Unfortunately, today's search has yielded no results.

"Tomorrow (Tuesday 5th March) we will continue to search to bring our boy home..

"The meeting point will be Lifford Bridge at 10am, cars can be parked at Dolans in the spare car park next to Yum Yums ice-cream.

"Please also be mindful of your own safety while out on the search, wear warm clothing, suitable footwear and hi-vis vest/ clothing if possible.

"As the sun rises tomorrow, let it be the light that guides you home”.

