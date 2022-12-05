Searches carried out for missing 15-year-old in Co Tyrone town as concern grows
Police in Omagh and Dungannon are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing 15 year old Matthew McCallan.
Teenager Matthew was last seen at around 1.30am yesterday morning at the Jamboree event in Fintona (Sunday 4th December).Police are asking Matthew or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 319 4/12/22.Meanwhile another online post from Sunday evening said that ‘searches of the area and nearby outbuildings are being carried out’.
