Second appeal issued to find missing 21-year-old Oliver Fenton who has links to Newtownards and Lisburn

The appeal on Ards and North Down Facebook page says that the 21-year-old ‘was last seen in the Killinchy area at 2pm on Sunday 3rd September’.

It says he has links to the Newtownards and Lisburn areas.

Oliver is described as having dark short hair and was last seen wearing a black jumper, red polo shirt and black jeans.

