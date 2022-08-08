Second arrest in Lurgan after early morning assault

Police have made a second arrest following a report of an assault in the Lurgan area during the early hours of Sunday, 7th August.

By Gemma Murray
Monday, 8th August 2022, 8:50 am

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

He remains in police custody at this time.

The 31-year-old male arrested on Sunday has since been released on Police bail pending further enquiries.

Arrest

The PSNI investigation is ongoing and the PSNI are appealing to anyone who was in the Victoria Gardens and Antrim Road areas of Lurgan during this time, and who witnessed anything to contact police on 101 quoting reference 372 of 07/08/22”

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

PSNI