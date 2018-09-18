‘Sectarian graffiti’ at new housing project

A housing association is calling on anyone with information about ‘sectarian graffiti’ sprayed at a new shared accommodation scheme to contact the police.

‘Loyalist Housing Only’ and ‘Republican Scum’ was painted at the Clanmil Housing development at the former Carnmoney Road Tesco site over the weekend.

Cllr Michael Goodman.

Commenting on the incident, a Clanmil spokesperson said: “We are concerned by recent graffiti at our development site in Glengormley and have taken swift action to remove it. We would urge anyone with information about this to report it to the police. We will be monitoring the scheme to ensure the site remains graffiti free.”

The spokesperson added: “Our homes are allocated on the basis of housing need and this development will be welcoming to all. We are grateful for the support of local community organisations and elected representatives in delivering these much needed homes.”

Sinn Féin representative, Cllr Michael Goodman has slammed those responsible for the incident .

The Glengormley DEA representative said: “This offensive and sectarian graffiti is utterly unacceptable in any society and must be removed at once.

Ald Mark Cosgrove.

“Those that have defaced the development with graffiti in no way represent this community.

“Unfortunately incidents such as this only serve to further division and feed sectarianism at a time when the community wants to move forward.”

UUP Ald Mark Cosgrove branded it “disgraceful, sectarian graffiti”, adding that “all sections of society deserve affordable homes”.