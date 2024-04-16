Terminal building at Birmingham International Airport. Photo: Barry Batchelor/PA

​The airport temporarily suspended its flight programme while West Midlands Police arrived to investigate around 4pm.

All passengers and crew were evacuated before police and a specialist dog team carried out a search of the aircraft.

The security alert led to several other flight delays of more than two hours.

Aer Lingus jets. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

In a later statement, an Aer Lingus spokesperson said: “We can confirm that an undeclared item discovered on Aer Lingus Regional flight EI3647, operated by Emerald Airlines, from Birmingham to Belfast today was not a security risk.

"Our teams are currently working to accommodate impacted passengers.”

The airport reopened around 6pm.

Joanne Roberts and her two-year-old daughter were stuck on a plane which was due to depart Birmingham for Egypt.

Ms Roberts told the BBC that she had been on board since 3pm when it became clear they were grounded.

"The only thing we've been officially told by airplane staff is that another plane called mayday around 15:45 and then once the plane had landed we were told emergency services are here.

"Everything else people have found out through social media.