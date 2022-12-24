Firefighters using breathing apparatus and other specialist equipment quickly brought the incident under control

The blaze happened at apartments, where smoke alarms alerted residents.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said they were called to reports of a fire at Springfield Mill Apartments, Belfast at 10.40pm on Friday.

"Five appliances, including one aerial appliance, from Springfield, Cadogan and Westland stations attended the incident.

“Firefighters using breathing apparatus and other specialist equipment quickly brought the incident under control and led seven people to safety from within the building. Fire Service Regional Control Centre emergency call handlers initially provided fire survival advice via telephone to one resident until Firefighters arrived.”