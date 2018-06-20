SF abortion row TD resigns

A high-profile, pro-life Sinn Féin politician in the Republic of Ireland has quit the party over its stance on abortion.

Carol Nolan, a TD for Offaly and her party’s former rural and community affairs spokesperson, said that “as a pro-life republican woman”, she felt she no longer had “a place in this party which doesn’t recognise or show genuine respect for the pro-life views of members.”

Ms Nolan had been suspended by her party for voting against party policy on abortion.

Last weekend the party voted against a vote of conscience on abortion policy at its annual ‘ard fheis’ conference in Belfast.

Ms Nolan said she felt it was “unethical to force TD’s who were strongly opposed to abortion to vote against their conscience”.

In a statement to the Offaly Express newspaper in the Republic of Ireland, she said: “It was disappointing that at the ard fheis which took place in Belfast at the weekend, the party’s delegates voted against the motion to allow members to have a conscience vote on the issue of abortion.

“I feel that it is unethical to force TDs who are strongly opposed to abortion to vote against their conscience.

“Every TD in Leinster House is directly responsible for the laws that they enact.

“If a TD votes for abortion they are responsible for all abortions that happen in this state.”

She said she did “not want to have any hand, act or part in bringing about the end to the life of an unborn child, the most vulnerable in our society.”

She continued: “It is not for politicians or society in general to decide who lives or dies. Every life is precious and every child deserves the chance to live.

“I don’t believe that abortion is the solution to any crisis, how can it be when it takes the right to life away from the unborn?

“I cannot and will not support abortion and for that reason I have made a decision to leave Sinn Fein.”

The Offaly TD, a former primary school teacher, pledged she would “continue to work hard” for her constituents and thanked her “loyal supporters”.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the resignation is “disappointing but not surprising”.

She added: “I very much regret Carol’s decision to resign from Sinn Féin.

“Sinn Féin made every effort to give its members space and latitude to articulate a position contrary to the party’s position in the recent referendum campaign on Repeal of the 8th Amendment.”

Ms McDonald continued: “The people have spoken on this issue. The Sinn Féin ard fheis has democratically agreed the party’s position to support the forthcoming legislation.”

She added: “I wish Carol and her family well.”