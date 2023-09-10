News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Shock and sadness as mother and son are killed by house fire in Co Cavan

​A local councillor has said the community is in "total shock" after a mother and son were killed in a house fire in Co Cavan, across the border from Northern Ireland.
By Claudia Savage, PA
Published 10th Sep 2023, 19:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 19:49 BST
A house in Ballyjamesduff in Co. Cavan where Kathleen Lynch and her son Michael Lynch died in a house fire in the early hours of Sunday morning. Photo: PA WireA house in Ballyjamesduff in Co. Cavan where Kathleen Lynch and her son Michael Lynch died in a house fire in the early hours of Sunday morning. Photo: PA Wire
A house in Ballyjamesduff in Co. Cavan where Kathleen Lynch and her son Michael Lynch died in a house fire in the early hours of Sunday morning. Photo: PA Wire

Kathleen Lynch, aged in her 80s, and her son Michael Lynch, aged in his 50s, died after their home caught fire in the early hours of Sunday morning in Ballyjamesduff, which is about 18 miles south of Fermanagh.

Fine Gael Councillor in Ballyjamesduff municipal district, Trevor Smith, said the community is in shock at the deaths.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The local community are in total shock, they can't believe that something like this would happen overnight and they will rally behind the family and look after them in anyway they can help," he said.

Fire Services attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

Most Popular

Mr Smith thanked the emergency services for their quick response to the tragic scene.

"They would have been prompt, that's all I can say. Definitely, the fire brigade were very prompt. All the first responders, paramedics and the fire brigade and the police were very prompt and done a great job, we have to praise them for their work," he said.

Castlerahan GAA posted a tribute on social media to Mrs and Mr Lynch who were both involved with the club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"As a club and community we woke up to the awful news about the death of Kathleen and Michael Lynch. A family steeped in our club and community with Kathleen having four grandsons on the winning Intermediate team last year and a granddaughter on the ladies team that won the Intermediate Championship also," the post read.

"Her soup after the annual Christmas swim at Lacken Lake is famous."

It added: "Michael was a great supporter, a constant at every Castlerahan game and rarely missed a match."

The club also said a minute's silence for the pair would be observed in games throughout the county on Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pair were pronounced dead at the scene, and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

The scene of the fire is currently being preserved for a technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau and inquiries are ongoing.

Related topics:Northern IrelandFermanagh