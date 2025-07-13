Showers to sweep in as 13th celebrations begin, one day late - Scarva Sham Fight and Bangor Royal Black parade take place on Monday

​Scattered showers are to sweep across Northern Ireland as the province prepares for its traditional July 13 celebrations, one day late.

​Postponed until Monday as the 13th falls on a Sunday this year, events include the enormously popular sham fight in Scarva, and a large Royal Black Preceptory parade in Bangor.

Scarva’s event is predicted to be one of its biggest ever parades, with the day’s break in cultural celebrations likely to bring an increased number of spectators to the village as well.

A total of 85 Royal Black Institution preceptories and 82 marching bands are confirmed for the traditional procession; the demonstration will start at 10.45am, half an hour earlier than usual, to accommodate the extra number of visiting preceptories in the parade as it makes its way from the assembly field on Gilford Road to Scarva Demesne.

The blades of King William and King James at the Scarva Sham Fight in 2022. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Battle cries from Williamite and Jacobite forces will echo as the spectacle of the Sham Fight unfolds at 1.30pm.

The Bangor parade, which always gets a good welcome in the Co Down seaside city, leaves Castle Park Avenue at 11.45am, making its way through the city centre along Dufferin Avenue, Gray’s Hill, Queen’s Parade, Main Street and Hamilton Road.

Translink is operating a reduced train timetable on today, and anyone heading to the parade is advised to check journey times in advance.

But as the current heat wave breaks, temperatures are due to drop while bands of scattered showers move across Northern Ireland from south to north over the entire day.