Sinn Fein leadership to meet Barry McElduff

Sinn Fein has confirmed that its leadership will meet under-fire MP Barry McElduff on Monday.

In a short statement issued to the News Letter on Sunday evening, the party confirmed the meeting with the West Tyrone MP.

A video grab taken from the Twitter feed of Sinn Fein MP Barry McElduff showing him with a Kingsmill-branded loaf on his head on the anniversary of the Kingsmill massacre.

A Sinn Féin spokespserson said: “The party leadership will be meeting with Barry McElduff tomorrow.”

It also emerged that an online petition calling for Mr McElduff to go as MP has now attracted more than 17,000 signatures.

Mr McElduff has apologised after posting a video on Twitter of himself with a Kingsmill bread loaf on his head on the anniversary of the atrocity in which 10 Protestant workmen were murdered by the IRA in south Armagh.