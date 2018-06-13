Sinn Fein objects to new Orange parade

Sinn Fein says it met with the Parades Commission today to object to an application by a newly constituted Orange Lodge to parade through what the party said was a mixed area of North Belfast.
Speaking after the meeting, Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly said: “We made the Parades Commission aware that the parade applied for was very contentious as it ran through a mixed residential area and there have already been a significant number of objections from residents.
“There has never been an Orange parade in this area and we have received several calls and emails from residents worried and angered by this development. It is a mixed area and clearly this application would create tensions if approved.
“The erection of unionist flags over recent days in Roscoole Park, Mountcoole Park, Kilcoole Park and Duncoole Park was clearly a precursor to this application and an attempt to mark out territory.
“That is wrong and only serves to intimidate residents and create flashpoints were there hasn’t been any before.
“I urge those involved not to go ahead with their planned march out of respect for community relations. The last thing North Belfast needs is another contentious parade.”
The News Letter has asked the Orange Order for comment.