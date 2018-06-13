Sinn Fein objects to new Orange parade

Sinn Fein says it met with the Parades Commission today to object to an application by a newly constituted Orange Lodge to parade through what the party said was a mixed area of North Belfast.

Speaking after the meeting, Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly said: “We made​ the Parades Commission ​aware that the parade applied for was very contentious as it ran through a mixed residential area and there have already been a significant number of objections from residents.

“There has never been an Orange parade in this area and we have received several calls and emails from residents worried ​and angered ​by this development. It is a mixed area and clearly this application would create tensions if approved.

“The erection of unionist flags over recent days in Roscoole Park, Mountcoole Park, Kilcoole Park​ and Duncoole Park was clearly ​a ​precursor to this application and an attempt to mark out territory.

“That is wrong and only serves to intimidate residents and create flashpoints were there hasn’t​ been any before.

“​I urge those involved not to go ahead with their planned march​ out of respect for community relations. The last thing North Belfast needs is another contentious parade.”

The News Letter has asked the Orange Order for comment.