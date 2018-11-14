Sinn Fein select candidates for Glengormley and Macedon

Three Sinn Fein representatives are set to contest next year’s local government elections in Glengormley and Macedon.

The North Belfast branch of the party held a selection convention last night at Belfast Castle.

A total of nine representatives from the branch will contest seats in the Castle, Oldpark, Glengormley and Macedon district electoral areas.

Sitting councillor Michael Goodman will be joined on the ballot by Rosie Kinnear in Glengormley, with Taylor McGrann set to stand in Macedon.

Cllr JJ Magee, Cllr Mary Clarke, Shauneen Baker and Cllr Ryan Murphy will stand in Oldpark and Cllr Mary Ellen Campbell and John Finucane have been selected to stand in Castle.