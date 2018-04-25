Sinn Fein supports unionist Ian Marshall for Seanad

Sinn Fein is to back a unionist candidate in the upcoming Irish Seanad by-election, the party has announced.

Ian Marshall, a former president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union who owns a farm near Markethill in Co Armagh, was nominated by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The seat had been left vacant by the resignation of Labour Senator Denis Landy.

In a statement, Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald announced her party will support Mr Marshall’s candidacy.

The SF leader said she been “impressed” by Mr Marshall’s views on Brexit and the potential impact Brexit will have on the island of Ireland.

She added: “I believe Ian will be a strong independent voice in the Seanad; providing an anti-Brexit unionist perspective, which is a welcome addition to the political discourse surrounding the issue in the Oireachtas. Brexit affects people from all backgrounds and ways of life; nationalist, unionists and everyone in between.

“From his time as a farmer, as president of the Ulster Farmers Union, and his current position at Queens University, Ian is particularly qualified and experienced to advocate on behalf of farmers and the agri-sector; which faces massive challenges in the time ahead.

“Ian is a unionist. I am an Irish republican. As I have stated repeatedly, the Ireland I want to see is one where one can comfortably be Irish or British, both or neither. I believe Ian can bring a new and interesting voice to the discussion surrounding a New Ireland.

“I want to wish him the very best of luck when the votes are counted on Friday.”