Sinn Fein to launch ‘ambitious and pragmatic’ Irish language policy

Sinn Fein will launching a new Irish language strategy document on Wednesday night, describing the initiative as “ambitious and pragmatic”.

The party said the launch follows the passage of a motion the ard fheis which called for a “bespoke” Irish language policy.

Máirtin Ó Muilleoir said the comprehensive Irish Language policy proposals aim to “enhance and protect the ancient language of this island in all areas of life.”

He said: “Through our announcement this week we seek to punctuate Seachtain na Gaelige as a celebration of the indigenous language of this island.

“The Irish language belongs to everyone and can bring communities together – it deserves to flourish.”

Speaking ahead of the launch, South Belfast MLA Mr Ó Muilleoir, added: “The continued denial of basic language rights by the DUP, and other elements within political unionism, is a mark of the most crass intolerance and bigotry.

“This rights denial must end. The future of the Irish language must be secured through ambitious and pragmatic policy proposals, which we will outline at our launch tonight.”