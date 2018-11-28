Slash, Stormzy, Hozier and Tiesto join Belsonic 2019 line-up

Belsonic has this week announced four new headline acts for Ormeau Park next June.

Former Guns N Roses guitarist Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators will be the headliner on Wednesday, June 12.

Grime artist Stormzy, who will also headline next year’s Glastonbury, will play the Belfast venue on Thursday, June 20.

Irish singer-songwriter Hozier has been announced for Thursday, June 27.

And one of the world’s biggest dance acts Tiesto will be the top billed act on Friday, June 28.

Tickets (£30) for all four shows go on sale this Friday at 10am from Ticketmaster outlets and www.ticketmaster.ie

They join Dimitri & Like Mike (June 14), Ben Nicky (June 21) and George Ezra (June 22) at next year’s Belsonic festival.