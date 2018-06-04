Snow Patrol: Gary Lightbody to receive honorary degree

Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody is to be given an honorary degree by a leading Scottish university.

The Bangor musician is among 10 people set to pick up such awards from the University of Dundee.

He will join thousands of new graduates inside Caird Hall for the summer graduations between June 20 and 22.

Lightbody attended the University of Dundee to study English Literature in the early ‘90s.

Professor Sir Pete Downes, principal and vice-chancellor of the university, said: “Our honorary graduates are all inspirational figures who have made great impact in their fields, from founding charities and carrying out groundbreaking research, to designing landmark buildings and reaching the highest levels of the legal world.

“I am particularly pleased that once again we are able to honour those who studied here at Dundee and have gone on to such great things.

“Our aim is to enable our graduates to make a difference in the world and these people have all done that in an extraordinary fashion.”