​First Minister Michelle O’Neill has described the verdict to acquit Soldier F at Belfast Crown Court as “deeply disappointing”.

In a social media post shortly after the verdict was announced, Ms O’Neill said she will continue to support the Bloody Sunday families in the “pursuit of justice”.

“The continued denial of justice for the Bloody Sunday families is deeply disappointing,” the post continued.

"Fifty three years ago, the British Army indiscriminately murdered civilians on the streets of Derry.

"Over fifteen years ago, the then British Prime Minister publicly acknowledged the role of British soldiers on Bloody Sunday.

“Yet, not one British soldier or their military and political superiors has ever been held to account.

“That is an affront to justice.

“I want to commend the courage and determination of the Bloody Sunday families.

“For more than five decades, they have campaigned with dignity and resilience for justice for their loved ones, their deeply cherished sons and fathers, uncles and brothers.

“I extend my full solidarity to the families and to the wider community of Derry who will be hurting today.

“I will continue to support you all in whatever steps you choose to take next in pursuit of justice.”

Speaking from outside the court, Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy expressed huge disappointment following the decision.

“Today’s decision is deeply disappointing for the Bloody Sunday families and the people of Derry,” the Foyle MLA added.

“It represents one of the most extreme examples of ‘justice delayed is justice denied’ in our history.

“For more than 53 years, the Bloody Sunday families have fought courageously and relentlessly in pursuit of truth and justice. Every bit of progress they have made has been a result of their tenacity and resilience.

“It took decades for the British state to finally admit what it did on Bloody Sunday, yet still, in 2025, not a single British combatant has been convicted for the shameful role played.

“This case is an indictment of justice when it comes to families who had loved ones murdered by the British state. Too many families are still without truth and accountability.

“While this is a setback in their campaign for truth and justice, Sinn Féin will fully support whatever steps they decide to take next and we will continue to stand with the families.”

Meanwhile, Aontú deputy leader Gemma Brolly extended her heartfelt solidarity to the families of those killed.

She added: “Whilst there will be widespread anger and disbelief by both families and the wider community, especially in Derry at this outcome, we believe the British establishment would never have allowed the outcome to have been any different.

