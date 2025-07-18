Solicitor who 'lost everything' when his five-year-old daughter died is jailed for drink driving offences

Laganside court complex. Image: Google

​A Co. Antrim solicitor was jailed today for two months after he was twice caught drink-driving in less than a month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael McCotter (51), of Elmfield Road, Newtownabbey, represented himself from custody to plead guilty to the offences of driving with excess alcohol in breath.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard that on June 13 this year at around 7.45pm police stopped a grey BMW on Glenmachan Street in south Belfast being driven by McCotter over an unrelated incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A prosecution lawyer said police detected a strong smell of alcohol from the driver. He failed a roadside breath test and was taken to Musgrave Police Station where he gave a reading of 84 milligrams in 100 millilitres of blood.

The court was told that on May 24 this year at a car park near Newtownabbey PSNI station on the Shore Road McCotter was seen reversing the car before driving forward.

"Police observed that the defendant had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. He was arrested and cautioned, to which he replied: 'I am a solicitor'.''

He gave a breath test of 141 milligrams in 100 millilitres of blood however, when he was in custody in Antrim Police Station he gave a lower evidential reading of 61 milligrams in 100 millilitres of blood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prosecutor said the second lower reading could be down how long it took to process the suspect in custody.

Speaking from the custody booth in Maghaberry Prison, McCotter said the two offences were directly linked to his mental health issues.

"The main catalyst for this recent offending was the death of my five-year-old daughter who was born severely brain-damaged and it was the anniversary of her death in the Children's Hospice around the time of this offending,'' he told District Judge George Conner.

"It is no excuse but it may in some way shed light on how this happened and my abuse of alcohol. When my daughter died, my marriage failed, my practice failed and my health failed.''

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that he had phoned police on both occasions to tell them that he was in his BMW 5-series car and that was how he was detected.

"I wasn't just driving around in my car. I directed police to my location on the two occasions,'' said McCotter. "I am 51 years of age and I have pretty much lost everything and I am now trying to rebuild my life.

"I live with my lovely parents who are in good health. They provide me with support and they are prepared to accept me back. I went through a very difficult time and I ask your Worship to show me mercy.''

He asked the court not to impose a prison sentence because while in custody he has availed of Cruse bereavement counselling and Relate due to his marriage breakdown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have been in custody for four weeks and I have been dry the entire time. I am deeply apologetic,'' said the defendant. "This was a cry for help as I wasn't receiving treatment. I tried to get into Holywell Hospital but I was told there were no beds.

"I had an impeccable record but I now face losing my livelihood and I have already been referred to the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal for this recent offending so I have already been punished for my behaviour.''

He told the court that once he is released from custody he intended to dispose of his BMW car.

Judge Conner told McCotter: "I have listened carefully to everything you have said. I do feel that this case does require a custodial sentence but I will temper that with mercy.''