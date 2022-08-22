News you can trust since 1737
South Belfast explosion inside car was caused by a gas canister

A suspected explosion inside a car in south Belfast was a gas canister in the vehicle, as police ruled out criminal activity.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 6:57 am
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 7:00 am
The aftermath of an explosion in a car in south Belfast which was caused by a gas canister. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
A man was rushed to hospital following the incident in the Newton Park area of south Belfast on Friday night, the PSNI said.

The man was still receiving treatment in hospital for facial injuries over the weekend.

A number of homes were evacuated and surrounding roads were shut but police have since reopened all roads.

A PSNI statement issued in the name of an Inspector McCourt (no first name given) said: “We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this time.”

Cordons were in place during the security alert caused by the explosion and members of the public were asked to avoid the area.

Ballymaconaghy Road, Manse Road and Cairnshill Road were all closed during the scare.

