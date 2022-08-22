South Belfast explosion inside car was caused by a gas canister

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aftermath of an explosion in a car in south Belfast which was caused by a gas canister. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

A man was rushed to hospital following the incident in the Newton Park area of south Belfast on Friday night, the PSNI said.

The man was still receiving treatment in hospital for facial injuries over the weekend.

A number of homes were evacuated and surrounding roads were shut but police have since reopened all roads.

A PSNI statement issued in the name of an Inspector McCourt (no first name given) said: “We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this time.”

Cordons were in place during the security alert caused by the explosion and members of the public were asked to avoid the area.