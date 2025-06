The Grand Opera House in Belfast is set to host State Ballet of Georgia’s stunning production of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker in November 2025.

The company’s Northern Ireland debut marks the first full-scale narrative ballet on the theatre’s iconic stage in over three years.

With Tchaikovsky’s iconic score and enchanting story, The Nutcracker has captivated audiences over many decades, making it a Christmas staple and one of the world’s most popular ballets.

Promising to be a spectacular event, this magical production transports audiences into a dreamlike world of dancing snowflakes, the Sugar Plum Fairy, and the brave Nutcracker Prince, with dazzling choreography, and splendid costumes and sets.

The State Ballet of Georgia has gained international recognition under its Artistic Director, world-renowned former prima ballerina Nina Ananiashvili, famous for her work with the Bolshoi Ballet and American Ballet Theatre.

Tchaikovsky’s melodies provide the backdrop to the timeless story of Clara, the young girl who receives a nutcracker as a gift and later falls asleep, dreams about a prince and follows their fantastical journey together. From the renowned 'Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy' to the vibrant 'Waltz of the Flowers,' every moment promises to be a visual feast for the senses as State Ballet of Georgia’s 50 world-class dancers bring this timeless classic to life.

Nina Ananiashvili said: “I am thrilled that my company, the State Ballet of Georgia, will be coming to the Grand Opera House in 2025 with our Nutcracker. This will be our first visit in our 175-year history and thus is long overdue. We have heard so much about the warmth and hospitality of Northern Ireland and the enthusiasm of the people for dance. We hope both to get to know you and give you an unforgettable performance of this best loved ballet.”

Ian Wilson, chief executive of the Grand Opera House, said: “Audiences are in for a truly breathtaking experience as the company’s outstanding leading soloists and corps de ballet brings their beautiful and dramatic production to Belfast.”